The Nigerian Football Federation are working on appointing a foreign coach for the Super Eagles

Former head coach Finidi George resigned from his position after just two games as permanent boss

Amaju Pinnick has weighed in on the situation and shared his thoughts on what he'd have done

Amaju Pinnick, the former president of the Nigerian Football Federation, has shared his thoughts on the ongoing search for the Super Eagles' new head coach.

The position became vacant last month after indigenous head coach Finidi George resigned after just two games since he was announced as the permanent manager.

Amaju Pinnick has explained why a local coach is not suited to manage the Super Eagles.

Source: Getty Images

According to Premium Times, Finidi's hearing in the media about the NFF’s decision to hire an expatriate technical director fueled his decision to walk away.

NFF have confirmed that the next manager of the Super Eagles will be a foreign national, and judging by the names linked to the position, they have stayed true to their word.

Pinnick prefers foreign coach for Super Eagles

Speaking on Arise TV, the former NFF president explained why an Indigenous coach is not the best candidate to oversee the country's senior national team.

He did not dismiss the technical know-how of the local coaches but was critical of their human management, which could breed incidents of disrespect.

“Yes, the Nigerian coaches have the requisite knowledge and the technical ability, but modern football is beyond that in managing players,” Pinnick said.

“Will the national team players respect the coach? The sad thing is that they don’t,” he added.

The 53-year-old had Franco-German manager Gernot Rohr as the head coach of the Super Eagles for most of his tenure as president

The FIFA Council member’s reason was exemplified in a recent incident within the national team when striker Victor Osimhen went on a social media rant against Finidi George.

The rant came after the Napoli forward heard rumours that the manager questioned his commitment to the national team. Many Nigerians believed he would not have done that to a foreign coach.

Amaju Pinnick defends Victor Osimhen

