Nigeria's poor performance in the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers have seen them drop again in the global rankings

After managing a draw with South Africa in Uyo, the Super Eagles were beaten by neighbours Benin Republic

Rivals Bafana Bafana of South Africa, on the other hand, moved up two places in the global rankings

The Super Eagles' downward trend continues, as they dropped one spot in the latest FIFA rankings released for July.

Although the Nigerian national football team maintained their 5th position on the African continent, they dropped one spot to 39th globally.

Nigeria occupied the 38th spot in June after their draw with South Africa and loss to Benin in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria drop to 39th position in the latest FIFA rankings. Photo Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

After finishing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as runners-up, Nigeria climbed up 14 places to occupy the 28th spot globally.

However, it has been downward since February as they have lost 11 spots since the World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Morocco remains the best team in Africa but experienced a decline in the global rankings, dropping from 12th place last month to 14th.

Second placed Senegal moved from 18th to 19th in the world, while Egypt maintained their 36th position in the global rankings.

Reigning African Champions Ivory Coast are fourth on the continent, but they drop to the 38th position in the global rankings.

Afrik Foot reports that Algeria and Cameroon each dropped two places in the latest rankings, while Mali dropped three places.

South Africa, on the other hand, moved up two places to 57th in the global ranking.

1. Morocco – 14th

2. Senegal – 19th

3. Egypt – 36th

4. Cote d'Ivoire – 38th

5. Nigeria – 39th

6. Tunisia – 41st

7. Algeria – 46th

8. Cameroon – 41st

9. Mali – 53rd

10. South Africa – 57th

