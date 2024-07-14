England will play Spain at the Olympiastdon in Germany's capital Berlin in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday, July 14

The Three Lions will be aiming to win their first major trophy since their last triumph at the World Cup in 1966

A win in Germany could see England's leading stars like Jude Bellingham rake in handsome amounts of money in bonuses

England will take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on July 14. It is the first time that the Three Lions have reached the final of back-to-back major tournaments.

Gareth Southgate's charges will be hoping to go one step better and win the tournament in Germany after the heartbreak on home soil last time out.

England captain Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate inspect the Olympiastadion on July 13, 2024, ahead of the Euro 2024 final. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA.

England's route to the Euro 2024 final

England have grown into the tournament despite putting in unsatisfactory performances. They scrapped through the group stages after beating Serbia and drawing against Denmark and Slovenia.

They survived a scare against Slovenia in the Round of 16 thanks to a late Jude Bellingham equaliser before seeing off Switzerland in the quarters. Another late goal from Ollie Watkins helped them beat the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

How much England players could earn if they win Euro 2024

Apart from the fulfilment that comes with winning a trophy in national colours, England players are reportedly in line for huge payouts if they beat Spain in Berlin.

GMS reports that the bonuses, most of them from endorsement deals, could rise up to a billion euros. Bellingham is expected to rake in almost half of the payouts, with the Real Madrid star's brand deals reportedly earning him £400 million.

Captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo are the other players who could make as much as £100 million if they 'bring the trophy home.'

The report further claims that Southgate has already earned almost half of his bonuses after qualifying for yet another final.

Will there be a bank holiday if England win Euro 2024?

This comes at a time when new Prime Minister Keir Starmer hinted at the possibility of a Bank Holiday if England wins the tournament, as reported by BBC Sports.

"We should certainly mark the occasion. I went to the last Euros finals. I don't want to go through that again, so I don't want to jinx anything."

