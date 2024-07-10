Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight with his brilliant performance in the UEFA Euro semi-final clash against France

The Barcelona youngster also etched his name into history on the night, breaking a flurry of tournament records

Legit.ng spotlights the flurry of records the 16-year-old has eclipsed so far at the ongoing showpiece in Germany

It's Lamine Yamal's world, and we're all just fortunate to be a part of it.

The Barcelona prodigy has captivated the footballing world with his outstanding performances at the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

The 16-year-old, who has been nothing short of a revelation at the tournament, elevated his game even further with a brilliant performance against France.

Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024. Image: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

The fleet-footed attacker etched his name into history with a sizzling first-half goal that brought La Roja level in the clash.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His performance against Didier Deschamps' side not only showcased his immense talent but also saw him set several new records. In light of this, Legit.ng highlights all the records Yamal has broken following his stellar performance against France.

All records Yamal has eclipsed at the 2024 Euro so far

Youngest player to feature at the Euro

At just 16 years and 362 days, the Spanish starlet has become the youngest-ever player to feature in the history of the men's Euros tournament.

The Barcelona forward eclipsed the previous record held by former Swiss forward, Johan Vonlanthen, who set the mark at the 2004 Euros by playing at 18 years and 141 days old.

Youngest Player of the Match winner at the Euro tournament

The 16-year-old forward made history at the UEFA Euros by becoming the youngest player to win the Player of the Match award.

Yamal delivered an outstanding performance in La Roja's victory against France, not only restoring parity with a brilliant goal but also showcasing his exceptional talent throughout the match.

Youngest player to ever assist at the UEFA Euro tournament

The mercurial forward also ensured the Euro tournament is one with his imprint firmly on it, as he eclipsed the record for the youngest player to provide an assist at the Euro showpiece.

At just 16 years and 338 days, the Barcelona starlet made history by assisting Daniel Carvajal in La Roja's victory against Croatia.

Youngest player to score at the Euro tournament

The tournament continues to be a dream come true for Yamal, and it got even better when he opened his Euro account with a goal in the clash against France.

The forward came close to recording a brace that night, but it wasn't meant to be.

Yamal is also poised to set another record by becoming the youngest player to feature in a Euro final if he plays in the final in Berlin, breaking the record previously held by Portuguese midfielder, Renato Sanches.

Yamal and the Puskas Award contenders

In another report, Legit.ng compiled a list of contenders for the Puskás Award.

Among the top contenders are Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho.

The 2023 edition of the award was won by Brazilian midfielder Guilherme Madruga.

Source: Legit.ng