Lamine Yamal sent fans into a frenzy with his beautiful strike in the UEFA Euro semi-final clash against France

Many stakeholders have dubbed the Barcelona star's first-half screamer to be worthy of the Puskas Award prize

"Hang it in the Louvre" will undoubtedly become synonymous with Lamine Yamal's exquisite goal during the 2024 UEFA Euro semi-final against France.

The young forward seized the spotlight with a brilliant strike from 25 yards out, marking the first goal conceded by the French national team in the tournament.

Widely regarded as one of the standout moments of Euro 2024, Yamal's goal is already being touted as a strong contender for the prestigious 2024 Puskas Award.

Lamine Yamal scores his team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024. Image: Christina Pahnke.

This accolade, bestowed by FIFA for the best goal scored in a calendar year, was claimed in 2023 by Brazilian midfielder Guilherme Madruga for his remarkable acrobatic overhead kick.

This year, the competition appears fiercer than ever, with several spectacular goals vying for recognition.

In light of these developments, Legit.ng highlights a group of potential frontrunners for the award following Yamal's brilliant display against France.

Puskas award nominee after Yamal’s brillant goal

Alejandro Garnacho vs Everton

The mercurial Argentine is one of the favourites to win the Puskas Award, following his brilliant goal against Everton.

The 20-year-old set the stage for what would eventually be an emphatic 3-0 victory for Manchester United, with an impeccable overhead kick off a cross from Diogo Dalot.

The former Atletico Madrid U19 star left fans and opposition astounded following his overhead kick. Garnacho is currently with the Argentine team at the Copa America.

Harry Kane vs SV Darmstadt

The England captain is also another favourite to win the prestigious award, and amid the flurry of goals Kane has scored this season, his halfway volley appears to be the one that could earn him the accolade.

In Bayern Munich’s match in round nine against Darmstadt, the former Tottenham forward scored a goal from his own half in a fixture where he also racked up a hat-trick.

Kane's world-class goal was named the German League’s goal of the season, according to a report from Bundesliga.com.

Moises Caicedo vs AFC Bournemouth

The Ecuadorian midfielder concluded his rollercoaster debut season with Chelsea in style, scoring a spectacular goal on the final match day against AFC Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old netted from the halfway line after a mistake by goalkeeper, Neto Murara. The finely executed strike by the central midfielder sealed Mauricio Pochettino’s final game in charge with a victory over Bournemouth.

Mohammed Kudus vs Manchester City

Another brilliant goal on the final day of the Premier League season was Mohammed Kudus’ strike against Manchester City.

The Ghanaian forward scored an incredible overhead kick after Josko Gvardiol failed to clear an inswinging corner from James Ward-Prowse.

Kudus’ solo run against Freiburg is also a goal in contention to win the Puskás Prize.

Dries Mertens vs Zalgiris Vilnius

The 37-year-old reaffirmed his prowess to fans and doubters alike with an incredible goal in the UEFA Champions League qualification clash against Zalgiris Vilnius.

The former Napoli forward volleyed in a corner kick from Karem Akturkoglu, securing a crucial win for the Turkish powerhouse and guaranteeing them a spot in the UCL group stages.

Honorable Mentions:

- Lamine Yamal vs France

- Dany Mota vs Genoa

- Patrick Bamford vs Peterborough

- Alasdair Adams vs Raith

