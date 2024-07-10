Perennial rivals France and Spain locked horns in the first semi-final of the 2024 UEFA Euro tournament

The hard-fought fixture's build-up was laced with a flurry of tough talks from French midfielder, Adrien Rabiot

Spain’s youngster, Lamine Yamal, appeared to aim a brutal jibe at the French midfielder following his side’s win

Spain's young talent, Lamine Yamal, continues to dominate headlines after his stellar performance in the 2024 UEFA Euro semi-final against France.

The Barcelona forward first captured attention with his record-setting curler in the 26th minute, which restored parity for his team.

Yamal further cemented his place in the spotlight with his post-match comments following La Roja's triumph that secured their spot in the final of the tournament in Germany.

Lamine Yamal runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Adrien Rabiot during the EURO semi-final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024. Image: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Prior to the highly anticipated semi-final, French midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, suggested in his pre-match conference that the 16-year-old would need to elevate his game to pose a challenge.

However, after the match, in which Yamal played a pivotal role, the young forward seemed to have delivered a response to Rabiot's remarks.

Yamal subtly responds to Rabiot

In the aftermath of referee Slavko Vincic's final whistle, the Barcelona forward faced the television cameras and, as captured by Barca Universal, screamed, "Speak now." The two-word message seemed to be a jab at the Juventus star.

In the post-match conference, when asked about the target of his comment, the young forward gave an even more ambiguous response.

As reported by BBC Sports, Yamal said:

"Well, the person I am talking about? This person will know who they are. I am just happy about reaching the final, I am happy about my team."

The young forward, who is on track to win the tournament’s Best Young Player award, ensured Spain's qualification for their first UEFA Euro final since their triumph in 2012 with his crucial goal.

Yamal sets new UEFA Euro record

