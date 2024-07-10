UEFA Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal Appears to Aim Brutal Dig at Adrien Rabiot After Spain’s Win vs France
- Perennial rivals France and Spain locked horns in the first semi-final of the 2024 UEFA Euro tournament
- The hard-fought fixture's build-up was laced with a flurry of tough talks from French midfielder, Adrien Rabiot
- Spain’s youngster, Lamine Yamal, appeared to aim a brutal jibe at the French midfielder following his side’s win
Spain's young talent, Lamine Yamal, continues to dominate headlines after his stellar performance in the 2024 UEFA Euro semi-final against France.
The Barcelona forward first captured attention with his record-setting curler in the 26th minute, which restored parity for his team.
Yamal further cemented his place in the spotlight with his post-match comments following La Roja's triumph that secured their spot in the final of the tournament in Germany.
Prior to the highly anticipated semi-final, French midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, suggested in his pre-match conference that the 16-year-old would need to elevate his game to pose a challenge.
However, after the match, in which Yamal played a pivotal role, the young forward seemed to have delivered a response to Rabiot's remarks.
Yamal subtly responds to Rabiot
In the aftermath of referee Slavko Vincic's final whistle, the Barcelona forward faced the television cameras and, as captured by Barca Universal, screamed, "Speak now." The two-word message seemed to be a jab at the Juventus star.
In the post-match conference, when asked about the target of his comment, the young forward gave an even more ambiguous response.
As reported by BBC Sports, Yamal said:
"Well, the person I am talking about? This person will know who they are. I am just happy about reaching the final, I am happy about my team."
The young forward, who is on track to win the tournament’s Best Young Player award, ensured Spain's qualification for their first UEFA Euro final since their triumph in 2012 with his crucial goal.
Yamal sets new UEFA Euro record
In another report, Legit.ng stated that youngster Yamal etched his name into history with a brilliant first-half strike against France.
The 16-year-old curled a 25-meter shot into the far post, beating goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
With this goal, the Barcelona forward broke the previous record held by Switzerland's Johan Vonlanthen, who was 18 years and 141 days old when he scored at Euro 2004.
