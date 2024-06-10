QUIZ: AFCON 2023: How Well Do You Know Nigeria's Super Eagles Players?
Nigeria's Super Eagles delivered a strong performance in the AFCON 2023, though they lost the trophy to the host country, Ivory Coast. The players showcased their talent and determination despite facing tough competition. How well do you know these patriotic players? Find out in this quiz by Legit.ng:
2026 World Cup: What Super Eagles Need to Qualify
Meanwhile, a former Super Eagles International, Bright Omokaro, has said the Super Eagles need more time to play and train together to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
Omokaro said the Super Eagles played individually against Bafana Bafana of South Africa because they never had time to play together as a team.
He stated this after the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo on Friday, June 7.
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.