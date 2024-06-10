QUIZ: AFCON 2023: How Well Do You Know Nigeria's Super Eagles Players?

Nigeria's Super Eagles delivered a strong performance in the AFCON 2023, though they lost the trophy to the host country, Ivory Coast. The players showcased their talent and determination despite facing tough competition. How well do you know these patriotic players? Find out in this quiz by Legit.ng:

2026 World Cup: What Super Eagles Need to Qualify

Meanwhile, a former Super Eagles International, Bright Omokaro, has said the Super Eagles need more time to play and train together to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Omokaro said the Super Eagles played individually against Bafana Bafana of South Africa because they never had time to play together as a team.

He stated this after the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo on Friday, June 7.

