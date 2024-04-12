Musa Davou, a Nigerian FIFA elite referee, has been listed by the Confederation of African Football (FAC) for the 2024 Futsal AFCON in Morocco.

CAF announced the news in a tweet, sharing the full list of referees who would officiate matches throughout the tournament on Thursday, April 11.

Musa Davou selected for international tournament Photo Credit: Musa Dung Davou

Source: Facebook

What is Futsa African Cup of Nations

The World Futsal Cup is the world reckoned futsal tournament annually held in Blanes, Spain. Teams from different parts of the world come together to compete in an exciting international atmosphere.

On the other hand, the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (formerly known as the African Futsal Championship) is the main national futsal tournament organised by CAF.

Nigerians react as Musa Dovou gets international appointment

In a tweet by Adepoju Tobi Samuel, a popular sports journalist on social media, the appointment of Davou, but the announcement has gained reactions from Nigerians.

The tweet reads:

"Nigerian Referee listed for international tournament.

"CAF has listed Nigeria and FIFA elite referee Musa Davou for this year's Futsal AFCON in Morocco."

Below are some of their reactions:

@ProfMite wondered why northern African referees dominate the list. He said:

"Why are the refs mostly North Africans? No significant rep from western and southern Africa... nawaooo!!!"

Oseni Azeez Owolabi commented:

"Them deserve it."

Akinsiku the great maintained that it was a welcomed development. He tweeted:

"They don dey see improvement be that."

Austin Smith believed it was a struggling thing. He wrote:

"All die na die"

Folatobi commended the move. He said:

"No bad o"

