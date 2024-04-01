Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has been caught on camera stopping to respond to a fan who insulted him

In the video, Martinez had stopped his car to warn the fan, a kid, from insulting him while he was being pushed back by some people there

Some football fans who have reacted to the video condemned the move, while others believe that the defender deserves some respect from the fan

Mixed reactions have trailed the video of the Barcelona defender, Inigo Martinez, where he had stopped his car to stop some fans from insulting him.

In the video, which was shared by a transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, in a tweet on Mondy, April 1, was captioned, "Inigo Martinez said stop to some fans insulting him."

Reactions trail video of Inigo Martinez sending warning to fan Photo Credit: Inigo Martinez

Source: Twitter

Reactions to Inigo Martinez's video

Some football fans have taken to the video's comment section to condemn the player for responding to the kids insulting him while urging him to focus on football. Others believe the player deserves respect from the kids and sees no wrong in his actions.

Below are some of their comments:

A user with the handle @UgoOsinobi supported the Barcelona star and said:

"Fans can’t think because players are typically restrained. They can do and say whatever they want. Iñigo is right to demand respect."

Dr Yash said the player needed to focus on his football and stop responding to fans. He tweeted:

"He should focus on football and stop provoking fans"

Dr George said he is a human who deserves some respect and that he supports his actions. He wrote:

"Football players are humans, too. They have emotions. It’s unfair for the kid to insult him."

Elias said:

"He did well. Those kids are rude."

Ibro, in a tweet, said:

"I miss when footballers were able to do this without getting fined or sued."

See the video here:

Court to get bail of ex-Barcelona star

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Spanish court has announced that the sentenced ex-Barcelona star and Brazil international Dani Alves can be freed from detention on €1m bail.

The court also held that the former defender would have to submit his Spanish and Brazilian passports and would not leave Spain.

The court gave other conditions after Alves' lawyer requested his release because he had served a quarter of his sentencing during the pre-trial detention.

Source: Legit.ng