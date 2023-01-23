A female prankster got more than she bargained for after she pulled a fast one on football lovers at a viewing center

She deliberately walked to the front and turned off the two television sets showing the contentious Arsenal versus Manchester United football match

What happened next after the men let out loud screams of anger and disappointment left her stunned

A Nigerian lady sent football lovers at a viewing center into a frenzy when she deliberately turned off the television sets during the Arsenal versus Manchester United match.

The Sunday match which was a five-goal thriller saw English Premier League (EPL) leaders Arsenal carry the day.

She turned off the TVs deliberately. Photo Credit: TikTok/@symplywest

In a clip she shared on TikTok, the lady who is a prankster appeared to sit with other unsuspecting football fans while someone recorded for her from behind.

She suddenly got up, walked to the front and switched off the TVs. The crowd went berserk as people questioned her action.

Capturing the angry reaction of the crowd, the lady lamented that a particular man on a black shirt gave her a slap for what she did.

Watch the video:

Social media reactions

ismylcarter said:

"Where you dey now? Hospital or Cemetery? ‍♂️ if na home u dey, you’re lucky."

Agbola Daniel said:

"Try this when Manchester United vs Chelsea are playing if you ever post the outcome make i bend."

Oluwaseun Oguntolu said:

"Thank God it was not when saka or rashford want to score. that slap is just will hv been introduction to beating. u hv mind o."

gentyolu6 said:

"You're using your future to play......Why she dey use her generation to play..."

Jay said:

"You dey use your future to play.. You get luck oo."

obinnaobiada said:

"U too dey play rough play. u get luck am not dey."

Mikky said:

''If them brutalize you now, dem go dey trend justice for prankster. There should be limits.''

Wife switches off TV while her hubby watched a football match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had turned off the TV during a football game.

A TikTok video posted by @almurph18 showed the wife holding the remote pointed at the TV as her husband watches the game up close with much anticipation as the game goes into what appears to be a penalty.

The woman switched off the television as soon as the player kicks the ball aimed at the goalpost, resulting in her hubby letting out a funny scream as he tries to figure out what went wrong.

