Floyd Mayweather Jr is preparing for a rematch of his exhibition fight against John Gotti III

The pair fought each other in 2023, but the encounter descended into chaos after a sixth-round stoppage

The undefeated boxer used his training time to put his grandson through some boxing lessons

Floyd Mayweather Jr is putting his grandson through boxing lessons while preparing for the rematch of his exhibition fight against John Gotti III on Friday.

Mayweather, who was undefeated in 50 professional boxing matches, has engaged in a couple of exhibition fights since officially announcing his retirement in 2017.

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III face off before their exhibition bout. Photo by Carlos Tischler.

Source: Getty Images

His last fight was a 12-round bout against former UFC champion Conor McGregor, which he won via technical knockout in the 10th round. Since then, he has had six exhibition fights, with the seventh expected on Friday.

Mayweather teaches grandson boxing

As seen in a video shared on his Instagram page, the money man was seen giving boxing lessons to his grandson Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Jr (KJ for short).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The boy adorably told his grandfather "my hands are little" when he asked for more speed in his punching while using a $100 customised bag.

KJ was born to Mayweather’s eldest daughter Yaya (24) three years ago and was fathered by Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Jr, NBA Youngboy. He has 11 children, with nine women at 24.

According to Tennessean, the undefeated boxer is preparing for a highly-anticipated exhibition bout against John Gotti III, the grandson of mobster John Gotti.

The first fight between the two in Florida ended in chaos after referee Kenny Bayless stopped the bout in the sixth round. The second fight will take place at the CDMX Arena in Mexico City.

Mayweather buys second private jet

Legit.ng reported that Floyd Mayweather bought a second private jet years after initially owning his first, which is reportedly worth about $50 million, which is named “Air Mayweather”.

He flaunted the new jet on Instagram, showing where it is being branded “TMT”, which stands for The Money Team. It features 12 premium seats with gold-plated cup holders. He is reportedly worth about $703mil.

Source: Legit.ng