Michael Igwegbe stepped into the ring for his second professional fight, facing off against Ukrainian opponent Igor Tsymbalyuk

Although the Nigerian-born fighter came up short in the bout, he earned widespread admiration from the crowd at the Stereo Plaza

The 23-year-old made a notable impression with his unique attire, which paid tribute to the Ukrainian military, and further demonstrated his solidarity by offering financial support to the country’s armed forces

Michael Igwegbe has witnessed his name herald the Ukrainian media landscape following his remarkable gestures during his boxing match against Igor Tsymbalyuk.

The 23-year-old, competing in only the second professional bout of his career, won hearts with his heartfelt actions—not only towards his opponent but also in support of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Nigerian Boxer, Michael Igwegbe, pays tribute to Ukraine’s armed forces with his gesture during the fight against Igor Tysmbalyuk. Image: United Media 24.

Source: Twitter

As reported by United Media 24, the Nigerian-born fighter paid a subtle yet meaningful tribute by wearing socks featuring the Ukrainian Armed Forces logo during the fight, honouring the soldiers involved in the ongoing conflict.

However, Igwegbe’s show of solidarity didn’t stop there, as he also announced plans to donate a portion of his fight earnings to Ukrainian defenders, further amplifying the admiration for his character.

This gesture from the budding professional boxer, who also has Dutch roots, has sparked a wave of praise on social media, with many lauding his selflessness.

Fans salute Igwegbe’s gestures

@loubruno4, clearly impressed by the gesture, commented:

“True sportsmanship.”

@DevanaUkraine expressed admiration for the Nigerian boxer, writing:

“Respect.”

OlegKostour, visibly moved by the act, simply posted:

“What a hero.”

@Meanmelon showed her appreciation with the heartfelt comment:

“Thank you, Michael Igwegbe ❤️.”

@AndrewPprobsolv also offered his respect, writing:

“Classy guy. Respect.”

@JaggedCraft, eager to share his support, added:

“Well done to him. Real solidarity. 🙏🇺🇦”

Despite losing both of his professional bouts since moving up to light heavyweight, as reported by BoxRec, Igwegbe remains focused on securing his first victory and ultimately challenging for the prestigious IBF and WBC belts.

Joshua lands suspension after defeat to Dubois

In a separate report, Legit.ng detailed that Anthony Joshua was given a suspension after his defeat to fellow Briton, Daniel Dubois.

The British-Nigerian boxer fell to a devastating fourth-round knockout during the Riyadh Season fight against Dubois.

Joshua was handed a temporary ring suspension based on health grounds following the devastating punches he endured during the fight against his 27-year-old opponent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng