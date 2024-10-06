Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been ordered by a United States court to pay a Nigerian company $2.4million in damages

A lower court in California had in October 2023 ruled in favour of Zinni Media over a breach of contract by Mayweather

The undisputed boxing heavyweight champion had appealed the decision, but a California Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment

A court in the United States has upheld the ruling initial ruling ordering billionaire boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. to pay a Nigerian company $2.4million in damages.

Mayweather has been ordered to pay Zinni Media Concept Limited as damages for breaching a contract.

It was gathered that the dispute started in 2017 after both parties had an agreement.

According to the company's media executive, Alex Nwankwo, the undisputed heavyweight champion, was contracted to make several appearances in Africa, including Nigeria.

Nwankwo claimed that Mayweather terminated the contract and did not make a refund for the advance payment made to him by Zinni Media.

The media executive stated that the boxing icon's legal representatives claimed that, being Nigerian, Zinni Media was outside the jurisdiction for any refund.

According to Nwankwo, the company resorted to legal action after doing all it could to recover the money. He said via Thisday:

“After several unsuccessful attempts to recover the appearance fees from the American boxer, the company instituted a legal action against Mayweather in 2018, alleging breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and fraud.”

A lower court in October 2023 in California ruled in favour of the Nigerian company and awarded $1.6m in damages, $721,881 in prejudgment interest, $16,270 in attorney fees, and $285 in other costs, totalling $2.4m.

Affirming the lower court's judgement on the case, Eva McClintock of the California Court of Appeals ordered Mayweather to make the payment.

Despite the finality of the case, Mayweather was yet to pay the damages.

