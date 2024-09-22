Daniel Dubois defeated Anthony Joshua in the all-British affair for the IBF heavyweight title fight

Dubois knocked out Joshua in the fifth round, having scored three knockdowns at the end of round four

The young fighter legitimises himself as a heavyweight champion, having held the belt on interim

Daniel Dubois defeated Anthony Joshua via a knockout in the fifth round to legitimise himself as the IBF world heavyweight champion, having held the belt in an interim role before the fight.

Dubois scored three knockdowns against Joshua in the first four rounds before delivering the knockout punch in the fifth round, sending the three-time champion to the mat.

Daniel Dubois knocked out Anthony Joshua to retain his IBF heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium. Photo by Richard Pelham.

The 27-year-old dominated throughout the five rounds before delivering a brutal knockout punch, but where does it rank among other KOs in boxing?

Legit.ng looks at five brutal knockouts in boxing.

Brutal knockouts in boxing

1. Joshua KOs Ngannou

Joshua's last fight before facing Dubois was against former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou, whom he made light work of. The Nigerian boxer first knocked down the Cameroonian before delivering a big right hand for the KO in the second round. According to Sky Sports, it was Ngannou’s second boxing fight, losing to Tyson Fury via decision in his first fight.

2. Fury KOs Wilder III

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of the third match of their trilogy in 2021. The Gypsy King won via decision in the second fight after a draw in the first fight. He delivered an uppercut that destabilised the Bronze Bomber before delivering the KO punch.

3. Marquez KOs Pacquiao

The two fighters were engaged in one of the greatest rivalries of the 2010s, a rivalry that oozed animosity. Their feud ended in 2012 when Marquez delivered a knockout that left the Filipino motionless for two minutes and twenty seconds, as noted by Sporty Tell.

4. Mike Tyson KOs Michael Spinks

Tyson is one of the greatest boxers of all time and dominated the heavyweight division during his reign. He was undefeated when facing Michael Spinks in the 'Once and For All fight'. He knocked him out in 91 seconds with just eight punches.

5. Muhammad Ali KOs Foreman

Muhammad is famously referred to as the greatest boxer of all time, and unsurprisingly fought one of the biggest matches of all time. He defeated George Foreman via KO in the eighth round and invented the rope-a-dope strategy: leaning against the ropes and tricking his opponents into punching.

Joshua takes career decision after Dubois KO

Legit.ng reported that Anthony Joshua took a career decision following his loss to Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium.

The boxer of Nigerian descent remains resolved to continue fighting despite recording his fourth career loss last night amid calls from fans for him to retire.

