Anthony Joshua Takes Decision Over Boxing Future After Loss to Daniel Dubois

Anthony Joshua's loss to Daniel Dubois has continued to generate comments with questions asked about his future

Dubois landed a devastating right to KO AJ in the fifth round, as the Watford-born boxer suffered his fourth career loss

Eddie Hearn has disclosed that a rematch clause was etched in the contract with Dubois, and AJ expects that to be activated

Anthony Joshua has addressed comments over a possible retirement after his devastating loss to Daniel Dubois on Saturday, September 21.

AJ had set his sights on becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion, but Dubois disrupted the plans with a massive blow at the Wembley Stadium.

The 34-year-old was dominated in the encounter as he was knocked down four times en route to a Round 5 stoppage.

Anthony Joshua says he is not ready to retire despite loss to Daniel Dubois. Photo: Richard Pelham.

IBF title holder Dubois landed a massive right to successfully defend the belt he received after undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk relinquished it.

Joshua's fourth professional loss has raised questions about his future with the sport, especially with the devastating nature of his latest defeat.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has disclosed a rematch clause with Dubois, and AJ expects that to be activated.

Is Anthony Joshua ready to retire?

By December, AJ will turn 35, but he has maintained that even though he is disappointed, he will continue fighting. He told DAZN via Standard:

"You know what it is, before I came here - I’m always saying to myself, I’m a fighter for life. We rolled the dice at success, and we came up short. We roll it again.”

Speaking with journalists in the post-fight conference, the Watford-born boxer added:

"Probably you’re asking do I still want to continue fighting. Of course I want to continue fighting.

"We took a shot at success and we came up short. And what does that mean now? Are we going to run away?

"We’re gonna live to fight another day. That’s what I am, I’m a warrior."

Adesanya loses stake on Joshua

Legit.ng earlier reported that UFC fighter Israel Adesanya staked $10,000 on his prediction that Joshua would win the fight.

Adesanya backed compatriot Joshua to win the fight between the 10th and 12th rounds.

He shared a photo of him and Joshua and a screenshot of his stake, while his caption is one that invokes a Yoruba deity, Ògún, the god of iron, to settle the beef in the fight.

