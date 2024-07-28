Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian Boxer Suspended After Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Team Nigeria has taken a massive hit at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games held in France
- Boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore has been provisionally suspended after failing a recentdoping test
- The International Testing Agency confirmed she will no longer partake in this year's Games
Team Nigeria is one contingent less at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics after boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore was suspended after testing positive for a banned substance.
Ogunsemilore won the gold medal at the African Games and the bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the female’s 60-kilogram (132-pound) weight category.
Her dream of competing and winning gold at the tournament is over, as she is ineligible to compete until further investigations convict or acquit the 22-year-old of any wrongdoings.
She was due to take on Taiwan’s Wu Shih Yi in a round of 16 bouts on Tuesday but is now banned from all activities, including training and coaching
What Ogunsemilore tested positive for
According to ESPN, the Nigerian boxer tested positive for diuretic furosemide in a sample taken on Thursday. Furosemide is used to hide the presence of other substances.
“The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Anti-Doping Rules,” the ITA said, as quoted by Daily Post.
“The athlete has the right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport – Anti-Doping Division. The athlete also has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample.”
She is the second positive substance test announced at the Paris 2024 Olympics after Iraqi judoka Sajjad Sehen tested positive for two anabolic steroids.
Team Nigeria dazzles in stylish outfits
Legit.ng reported that Team Nigeria dazzled in stylish native outfits at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony at La Grande Seine on Friday, July 26, 2024.
Hurdle athlete Tobi Amusan was the country's flagbearer, and she led the team on the boat cruise alongside general team captain and badminton star Anuoluwapo Opeyori.
