Riyadh., Saudi Arabia - Anthony Joshua likened himself to a dependable postman, promising to bring home a win against Francis Ngannou in their heavyweight showdown in Riyadh on Friday.

During the weigh-in, Joshua weighed 114.48kg (18st 02lbs), while Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, weighed 123.64kg (19st 47lbs), slightly heavier than when he faced Tyson Fury last October in his first professional boxing match.

When asked about his expectations for the bout, BBC Sport quoted Joshua saying:

“Official prediction? I deliver — I am the postman.”

Ngannou, three years older than his British opponent, is the crowd favourite to win Friday's highly anticipated bout.

Ngannou's backstory adds to his appeal—he endured childhood hardships, including working in a sand quarry for minimal pay and sleeping rough in a car park upon arriving in France.

Despite his impressive performance against Fury last October, where he knocked down the world champion in the third round, he ultimately lost on a split decision.

Ngannou confident of victory over AJ

Ngannou said:

“I have learnt a little bit from the last fight, the last camp, and leading up to this one, so I get a little bit of experience, but the mindset is still the same.

“This is just my second boxing match, even though I am taking on the two best guys in the world in boxing.

“I am the underdog, I am going out there to prove that you can be an underdog and stand your ground.”

The victor of Friday's bout is anticipated to eventually compete against either Fury or Oleksandr Usyk, who will battle for the unified heavyweight championship on May 18 in Saudi Arabia.

As quoted by Sky Sports at the weigh-in press conference, the Cameroonian MMA fighter said:

“Sometimes it just makes me laugh a little bit, because we are going to fight in boxing rules, but what would happen if it was a ‘free’ fight under MMA rules?” added Ngannou.

“I would smoke this guy. I am the only one to go in their backyard, none of them can come in my backyard. I would take two of them at once.”

