Julien Alfred has edged ShaCarri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson to win gold in the Women's 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The St Lucia athlete produced an electric performance to win her country's first-ever medal at the Summer Games

Alfred got off to a fantastic start and beat Richardson by .15 seconds — which is about three body lengths

Julien Alfred won the Women's 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, beating ShaCarri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson to second and third place, respectively.

The incredible St Lucia athlete stormed to gold in the Women’s 100m final, clocking a time of 10.72.

Sha’Carri Richardson came in second to take silver with a time of 10.87 with US team-mate Melissa Jefferson in third to claim bronze.

Julien Alfred has beaten Sha'Carri Richardson to win the Women's 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo: Hannah Peters.

Source: Getty Images

Daryll Neita of Great Britain came in fourth place for Team GB.

It is St Lucia's first-ever Olympic medal as Alfred also set a new national record of 10.72 s.

29 News reports that racing one lane to the left of Richardson, and with rain puddling on the purple track in the Stade de France, Alfred got off to a fantastic start and beat Richardson by .15 seconds — about three body lengths.

Fans react

@je_mc2 said:

"Given that Julien Alfred just turned 23, and ShaCarri is 24, we are seeing a new rivalry at the top of the women's 100m. On the other hand, if Alfred continues like this it won't feel like much of a rivalry."

@iamt_hansom said:

"Julien Alfred surprised everybody. She dusted Richardson in the semis as well."

@AfroVII added:

"Those starts are a stumbling block. Julien Alfred laid down a marker in those semis. There was only gonna be one winner."

@PorschaColeman said:

"Wow! The girl from Saint Lucia killed it!! #JulienAlfred 🔥 🔥 It wasn’t even close. Sha'carri Richardson wins Silver and Melissa Jefferson wins Bronze"

@Feenyx5 wrote:

"No gold for the US in the 100m, but we DID get silver and bronze, which is amazing. Sha'carri and Melissa showed tf out and got themselves a medal, and twanisha wasn't far behind either.

"Also, Julien Alfred was nuts, like she was ahead from start to finish, she def deserved that."

Fraser-Pryce withdraws

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce withdrew from the semi-finals of the "omen's 100m at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

The news is set to send ripples across the athletics world. The Jamaican star had announced this would be her last Olympic games after a glorious career.

The five-time world champion had qualified for the semi-finals after finishing second in her heat on Friday.

Source: Legit.ng