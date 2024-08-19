Chelsea's defeat to Manchester City in their first fixture of the new season has remained a topic on social media

MC Jollof, who had predicted the West London club to at least score against Manchester City, showed his bet slip online

The comedian's reaction to Chelsea's loss to Pep Guardiola's side has left Nigerian football fans talking as many taunt MC Jollof

Popular comedian and skit maker Freedom Atsepoyi, known as Mr Jollof, has reacted to Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday, August 18, in their opening fixture of a new season at Stamford Bridge.

Recall that former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic slammed in Man City’s second goal after Erling Haaland had given Pep Guardiola's side the lead with a brilliant finish in the first half.

MC Jollof predicts Chelsea to score against Man City. Credit: @mcjollof @chelseafc

Source: Instagram

The Blues were unable to score a single goal despite creating numerous chances.

MC Jollof reacts to Chelsea's defeat

Like many football fans in Nigeria, the comedian lamented Chelsea's defeat in a video. He posted a bet slip showing N10,000 was staked on the Blues to at least score a goal.

Captioning the video, MC Jollof said:

"Otilor !!! Chelsea Fc na sick club."

Watch video of MC Jollof reacting to Chelsea's defeat to Man City here.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that MC Jollof dragged Victor Osimhen for disrespecting Finidi George.

Football fans react to MC Jollof's video

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

ochiri_1:

"Even the owner first the fans run."

roccccc_:

"I first laff when I see that your Chelsea to score 2 goals. I change am to City straight win."

kizziveli:

"My own still Dae. Na who done crase before go stake Chelsea to beat man city."

realfrigga:

"When you said Chelsea that is not in form will score 2goals against a team like Man-City I knew it's a wrong bet, Man City to win with 1.95 odds was the better option."

kingdanas:

"you carry sentiment Dey forecast game."

man_like_kcee_:

"At least man city to win enter."

prince_ufuoma:

"Cashout the N17 before e disappear oh."

Mikel Obi slams Chelsea player after defeat

Speaking in the match's aftermath, the former Nigerian midfielder emphasised that Chelsea need a more clinical striker to win high-intensity fixtures.

'We've played okay, not perfectly, but okay,' he said. 'We created chances but didn't take them. Jackson's finishing is a prime example.'

Chelsea will face Wolves in their next match.

Source: Legit.ng