Paris 2024: Nigerian Swimmer Tobi Sijuade Narrowly Misses Out on Semifinal After Finishing 3rd
- Nigeria’s hopes of securing an individual events medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics took a blow
- Swimmer Oluwatobi Sijuade finished third in heat 5 and will not proceed to the semi-final event
- The 22-year-old won bronze in the 4×100m swimming relay at the 2024 African Games in Ghana
Team Nigeria’s hopes of securing a medal at an individual event at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics took a big blow after swimmer Tobi Sijuade was eliminated in the heat.
Sijuade won the bronze medal in the 4×100m swimming relay at the 2024 African Games held in Ghana in March 2024 and was primed for a big performance in Paris.
As noted by the World Aquatics website, the third-placed medal he won in Ghana is his only medal to date, and it was won in his first appearance at the tournament, which indicates a big future ahead of him.
Tobi Sijuade eliminated in Paris
Sijuade competed in Heat 5 of the men's 50 metres swimming for a chance to progress to the semi-final but narrowly finished third, thus ending his Olympics dream.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
As noted by Brila FM, his 23.34 seconds was 1.40 seconds behind the last automatic qualification slot; hence, he will not have a shot at the last stage before the final.
His elimination comes hours after the Super Falcons were dumped out of the women's football event after losing 3-1 in their third group game to Japan, following previous defeats to Brazil and Spain.
It also comes after the controversies surrounding the registration of Favour Ofili for the 100-metre race by one of the AFN and NOC, despite her qualifying.
The incident limits Team Nigeria’s hopes of a first medal at the tournament, with the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist one of the country's best chances.
Sports Minister condemns Ofili's omission
Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Sports Minister, Senator John Enoh, condemned the omission of track star Favour Ofili from the 100-metre event at the 2024 Olympics.
Senator Enoh described it as gross negligence from the relevant bodies, claiming an investigation is ongoing and whoever is responsible will face punishment.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com