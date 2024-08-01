Nigeria’s hopes of securing an individual events medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics took a blow

Swimmer Oluwatobi Sijuade finished third in heat 5 and will not proceed to the semi-final event

The 22-year-old won bronze in the 4×100m swimming relay at the 2024 African Games in Ghana

Team Nigeria’s hopes of securing a medal at an individual event at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics took a big blow after swimmer Tobi Sijuade was eliminated in the heat.

Sijuade won the bronze medal in the 4×100m swimming relay at the 2024 African Games held in Ghana in March 2024 and was primed for a big performance in Paris.

Tobi Sijuade competing at the 2023 Summer British Championships. Photo by George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by the World Aquatics website, the third-placed medal he won in Ghana is his only medal to date, and it was won in his first appearance at the tournament, which indicates a big future ahead of him.

Tobi Sijuade eliminated in Paris

Sijuade competed in Heat 5 of the men's 50 metres swimming for a chance to progress to the semi-final but narrowly finished third, thus ending his Olympics dream.

As noted by Brila FM, his 23.34 seconds was 1.40 seconds behind the last automatic qualification slot; hence, he will not have a shot at the last stage before the final.

His elimination comes hours after the Super Falcons were dumped out of the women's football event after losing 3-1 in their third group game to Japan, following previous defeats to Brazil and Spain.

It also comes after the controversies surrounding the registration of Favour Ofili for the 100-metre race by one of the AFN and NOC, despite her qualifying.

The incident limits Team Nigeria’s hopes of a first medal at the tournament, with the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist one of the country's best chances.

Sports Minister condemns Ofili's omission

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Sports Minister, Senator John Enoh, condemned the omission of track star Favour Ofili from the 100-metre event at the 2024 Olympics.

Senator Enoh described it as gross negligence from the relevant bodies, claiming an investigation is ongoing and whoever is responsible will face punishment.

