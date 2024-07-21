Tobi Amusan lost in a stacked pre-Olympic race to Grace Stark of the United States at the Mike Holloway Pro Classics

The world record holder in the Women's 100mH finished second position in 12.60s, while the US College champion won the race with a time of 12.58s

Amusan is one of Nigeria's Olympic medal hopefuls, and the Women's 100mH is one of the must-watch events at the Summer Games

Nigeria's medal hopeful at the forthcoming Paris 2024, Tobi Amusan, lost in a stacked pre-Olympic race to Grace Stark of the United States at the Mike Holloway Pro Classic in Florida.

The US College champion breezed to victory, leaving the world record holder in the Women's 100mH in second position on Saturday, July 20.

Cyber Reporters report that Stark won the race with an impressive time of 12.58s, condemning Amusan to second place in 12.60s (-1.7m/s).

Tobi Amusan finished second behind US College Champion Grace Stark at the Mike Holloway Pro Classics. Photo: Tim Clayton.

Nigerian outlet Making of Champions wrote:

"Tobi Amusan capped off a good outing at the Holloway Pro Classic in Florida, finishing 2nd in the women's 100mH final with a time of 12.60s (-1.7)!

"She got a poor start but flew over the hurdles, recovering well to nab 2nd, just behind Grace Stark who won in 12.58s. US Champion Masai Russell was 3rd in 12.66s."

This comes less than one week before the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics in France.

Stark has been in impressive form this season, having won the NCAA series before her exploits at the US Olympic trials, where she blazed to a blistering Personal Best (PB) of 12.31s to finish second behind Masai Russel's exceptional world-leading time of 12.25s.

Amusan sets new world record in Jamaica

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian sprint sensation Amusan stole the show at the inaugural Jamaica Athletics Invitational, clinching a dominant victory in the women's 100m hurdles.

Clocking a blistering 12.40 seconds (0.9 m/s wind speed), Amusan not only stormed to first place but also secured the current world-leading time in the event.

The reigning world champion, Danielle Williams of Jamaica, followed closely behind Amusan, finishing the race in a season's best time of 12.46 seconds.

