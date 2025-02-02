Israel Adesanya suffers a brutal second-round knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 250 in Saudi Arabia

Israel Adesanya faced a brutal second-round knockout loss against Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Fight Night 250 in Saudi Arabia.

The fight, which took place on Saturday night, saw the 30-year-old Frenchman, nicknamed “The Sniper,” land a perfectly timed right hand early in the second round, leading to Adesanya’s downfall.

Israel Adesanya suffered his fourth loss in five matches after a second-round defeat to Nassourdine Imavov. Photo by Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

This marks Adesanya’s third consecutive loss and his fourth defeat in his last five fights, raising serious concerns about his future in the sport, TalkSport reports.

The former two-time UFC middleweight champion had entered the bout hoping to reignite his journey toward reclaiming the middleweight title but was instead left questioning his next steps in the MMA world.

Adesanya reflects on his future after defeat

Following his devastating loss, Adesanya admitted that he was uncertain about what the future holds for him after suffering another setback in his career.

Speaking on the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight show, the Nigerian fighter shared that he plans to take some time off to reflect before making any major decisions, MMA Fighting reports.

“I’m just going to chill and then think about things,” Adesanya said.

While he has not announced any immediate retirement plans, the nature of his recent losses and the toll on his body suggest that he may be considering stepping away from the sport or taking an extended break to reassess his career.

Calls for retirement grow as Adesanya’s losing streak continues

Meanwhile, UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun weighed in on Adesanya’s recent struggles, urging the former champion to consider retirement while he still has his health and legacy intact.

Omaenikun speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, highlighted the importance of knowing when to walk away, emphasising that Adesanya’s career should be remembered for his brilliance rather than a prolonged decline.

“Israel Adesanya has nothing left to prove in the UFC. He has been a dominant force in the middleweight division, beating some of the best fighters of his era. But at this stage, after losing four of his last five fights, including two by knockout, he needs to seriously think about stepping away.

“Adesanya doesn’t need to keep proving himself. His legacy is already secured as one of the greatest middleweights of all time. The risk of further damage, both physically and to his reputation, isn’t worth it. If he chooses to retire now, he walks away as a legend.”

How much Adesanya earned after loss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adesanya faced another major setback in his career after losing to Nassourdine Imavov via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC Fight Night 250 in Saudi Arabia.

Despite losing, Adesanya is still one of the UFC’s highest-paid athletes, ensuring a lucrative payout for his appearance at UFC Fight Night 250.

His base salary for the fight is estimated to be between $500,000 and $1,000,000, consistent with his previous earnings as a top-tier UFC star.

