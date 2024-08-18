Champion Dricus Du Plessis retained his title after defeating challenger Israel Adesanya

The South African forced the former champion into submission in the fourth round

The Last Stylebender has spoken for the first time on social media since he lost the match

Israel Adesanya has found his voice on social media after losing to Dricus Du Plessis in the middleweight title match at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

The Nigerian clashed with the South African in an all-African affair, and the fighter resident on the continent won the day after submitting his opponent.

Israel Adesanya during the weighing session before his fight against Dricus Du Plessis. Photo by Jeff Bottari.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Al Jazeera, Adesanya has now lost three of his last four fights, one of which culminated in losing his belt, while his opponent earned a fight on South African soil from UFC president Dana White.

Adesanya breaks silence on social media

The Last Stylebender is a vocal user of social media, particularly on X, where he voices his opinions and bants with fans and opponents alike.

It has taken time, but he has made a post on his official X account following his loss to Du Plessis.

“😊I’m happy I got to fight again, appreciate all the energy from yous. Congrats @dricusduplessis , thank you for your honest words and speaking your truth. No matter what, Africa won tonight! DDP, you have the torch…light the fire and inspire,” he wrote.

Despite an ugly situation during the press conference, he won the hearts of many fans, including South Africans, for his professionalism during and after the fight.

Du Plessis thanks Drake

Legit.ng reported that Du Plessis mockingly appreciated Drake after beating Adesanya at UFC 305. The Canadian rapper placed a bet of $450,000 on the Nigerian to win.

The rapper is famous for losing bets, with most sports teams or individuals losing each time he bets on them. Argentina has been the only side to break his jinx in recent times.

Du Plessis apologises to Adesanya's family

Legit.ng reported that Du Plessis apologised to Adesanya's parents after beating the fighter in the middleweight title bout at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

The South African apologised to Adesanya's family after he engaged in trash-talking with the Nigerian during the pre-match conference, questioning his origin, which brought him to tears.

Source: Legit.ng