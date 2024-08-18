Israel Adesanya Breaks Silence After Losing to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305
- Champion Dricus Du Plessis retained his title after defeating challenger Israel Adesanya
- The South African forced the former champion into submission in the fourth round
- The Last Stylebender has spoken for the first time on social media since he lost the match
Israel Adesanya has found his voice on social media after losing to Dricus Du Plessis in the middleweight title match at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.
The Nigerian clashed with the South African in an all-African affair, and the fighter resident on the continent won the day after submitting his opponent.
As noted by Al Jazeera, Adesanya has now lost three of his last four fights, one of which culminated in losing his belt, while his opponent earned a fight on South African soil from UFC president Dana White.
Adesanya breaks silence on social media
The Last Stylebender is a vocal user of social media, particularly on X, where he voices his opinions and bants with fans and opponents alike.
It has taken time, but he has made a post on his official X account following his loss to Du Plessis.
“😊I’m happy I got to fight again, appreciate all the energy from yous. Congrats @dricusduplessis , thank you for your honest words and speaking your truth. No matter what, Africa won tonight! DDP, you have the torch…light the fire and inspire,” he wrote.
Despite an ugly situation during the press conference, he won the hearts of many fans, including South Africans, for his professionalism during and after the fight.
