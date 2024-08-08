Nigeria's Women's basketball team, D'Tigress, bowed out of the Paris 2024 Olympics last night.

The team’s historic run as the first African team in the quarter-final ended after an 88-74 loss to the USA

Head coach Rena Wakama has sent a message to Nigerians charging them up for the team's future

D'Tigress head coach Rena Wakama, though disappointed to have been eliminated from the Paris 2024 Olympics women's basketball after a defeat to the United States.

The defending Olympic gold medalist, USA, defeated the African champions 88-74 despite the Nigerian women's impressive fourth quarter 26-12 win.

According to FIBA, D'Tigress became the first ever African team, male or female, to reach the Olympics quarter-final after beating Canada 79-70 in their final group game.

Wakama sends message to Nigerians

Although Coach Wakama appeared slightly disappointed to have been eliminated, she sent a message to Nigerians about the team's future in the mixed zone.

“The future is bright but we have to invest in us, we have to give these girls other resources and support for them to be able to get to the podium. We're capable of it, we have the talent,” she told Sporty TV.

“Everyone on the team is Nigerian, we didn't have to go get anybody from outside like other teams, we're all Nigerians born and raised, but we have to invest in the future, invest in sports.”

The team had an impressive campaign, beating world number three, Australia, world number five, Canada on their way to the knockout stage and standing up against the USA, holding them to their narrowest win.

Nigerians are proud of their efforts, and even though none of the country’s contingents for the Summer Games have won a medal, they appreciate those who have made an impact.

Nigerian records at Paris Olympics

Legit.ng analysed Nigeria's records at the Paris Olympics despite the country's team of 88 athletes not having yet picked up a medal with the Games in the final days of action.

D'Tigress are the biggest record setter so far, becoming the first African team to reach the quarter-final of the basketball tournament, but have bowed out in the quarter-final.

