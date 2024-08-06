D'Tigress will face off with their counterparts from the United States as a place in the Olympics semis is at stake

Ezinne Kalu, who has been a standout performer for the Nigerian team, believes the ladies can go all the way

The Nigerian women's basketball team have already etched their names in the history books, becoming the first African side to reach this stage

Ahead of their quarter-final showdown against the USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Ezinne Kalu has disclosed that D'Tigress are unstoppable.

The Nigerian women's basketball team made history, becoming the first African side to reach the knockout phase at the Summer Games.

D'Tigress defeated Australia 75-62 in their opening fixture to register their first Olympics win after 20 years.

Ezinne Kalu believes D'Tigress will get a good outing against USA at Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo: Marco Steinbrenner.

Source: Getty Images

The team lost their second game 75-54, against the host nation, France, but produced an emphatic performance to beat Canada 79-70 to earn a spot in the last eight.

Now, they take on world power USA for a chance in the semis, and impressive star Ezinne Kalu believes they can get results.

Kalu said, via ESPN:

“When we are on the court, we smell blood. Nobody defends quite like us and that is what keeps us going”.

D'Tigress vs USA

It is the second time both teams will clash at the Summer Games.

At the Tokyo 2020 Games, D’Tigress suffered a narrow nine-point defeat to the Americans in their opening group game.

D'Tigress will face the four-time Olympic gold medalists on Wednesday, August 7, at 9:30pm Nigerian time, in a chance to continue their impressive and historic run.

Elsewhere in other quarter-final clashes, Serbia will face Australia, Spain will face Belgium, and France will face Germany.

How D'Tigress defeated Canada

Legit.ng earlier reported that D'Tigress qualified for their first-ever quarter-final at the Olympic Games following their win over world No.5 ranked team Canada on Sunday.

The Nigerian Women's basketball team pulled off a thrilling performance, coming from behind to win the intense encounter 79-70.

The team arrived for the Summer Games as the lowest-ranked team(12th), but they have beaten world number 3 and world number 5 to make it into the last eight of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng