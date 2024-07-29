Rena Wakama masterminded D'Tigress' opening game victory at the Olympics, following victory over Australia

The Nigerian Women's basketball team produced an incredible performance to defeat the highly-rated world No.3

In 2023, Wakama led the Nigerian ladies to the Women's Afrobasket Championship title after they defeated Senegal in the final

The Nigerian female basketball team D'Tigress made history after winning their first game at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Coach Rena Wakama saw her girls bounce off a slow start to defeat Australia 75-62 in their opening fixture on Monday morning, July 29.

Australia were clearly the favourites for this game, but the unfancied Naija girls created a major upset to start the Summer Games on a high.

Rena Wakama guided D'Tigress to a famous win over Australia at the Paris 2023 Olympics. SAMEER AL-DOUMY.

Here is a look at coach Wakama, who guided D'Tigress to win the women’s Afrobasket championship earlier this year.

Who is D'Tigress coach?

The impressive basketball tactician was born in the Raleigh area of North Carolina, United States, to parents from Okrika in Rivers State.

Wakama graduated with a bachelor's degree in therapeutic reaction from Western Carolina University in 2014.

During her time at the institution, she served on the women’s basketball team, the “Catamounts.”

When did Wakama become D'Tigress head coach?

After a brief playing career, Wakama joined the Nigerian female basketball team in 2015.

She travelled to Cameroon with D’Tigress for the 2015 Women’s Afrobasket competition, although the registration deadline had passed.

She confirmed that her name was not on the Nigerian national roster for that competition, in which D'Tigress finished third. They were Afrobasket champions in 2017.

Wakama led the Nigerian ladies to the Women's Afrobasket Championship title last year following their win over Senegal in the final.

Punch reports that she became the first female coach to win the competition since it began in 1966.

D'Tigress set Olympic record in Paris 2024

D'Tigress won their first-ever opening game at the Summer Games, beating World No. 3 Australia for the first time in 16 years.

It was their second win at the Olympic Games, capitalizing on Australian turnovers to win in front of another huge crowd in Lille.

