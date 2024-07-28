Joel Embiid was loudly booed during USA's basketball game against Serbia at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The Cameroon-born player was part of Steve Kerr's squad that won 110-84 to kickstart their title defence

Three-time Olympic champion Kevin Durant starred with 23 points despite being an injury concern in the warm-up games

Joel Embiid received a harsh reception at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium when the United States of America played Serbia in their first game at the 2024 Olympics.

USA began their title defence with a tricky tie against Serbia, led by three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.

Joel Embiid takes a free throw during USA's game against Serbia at the Paris Olympics on July 28, 2024. Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy.

Source: Getty Images

The Americans remain the overwhelming favourites to win the competition, with their roster containing the who's who in the game.

Who is playing for USA basketball at Paris 2024?

Head Coach Steve Kerr included the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and Embiid, among others.

Embiid was in the starting XI, where Serbia made a quick start. It quickly became apparent that the fans inside the arena booed him every time he was on the ball.

He was withdrawn soon after for Anthony Davis as the USA attempted to wrestle back control.

Why is Joel Embiid being booed at Paris Olympics 2024?

The Philadelphia 76ers power forward was believed he would choose to play for France at the Olympics. He has never lived in the country but is fluent in French and was given citizenship in 2022, as captured on the Olympics website.

He, however, chose to represent the USA, which explains the resentment the home crowd in Lille was expressing every time he was on the ball.

Where was Joel Embiid born?

Embiid was born in Yaounde, Cameroon, but moved to the USA when he was 16 years old. As the NBA's website captures, he initially had an interest in volleyball but chose to try out basketball.

