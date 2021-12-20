Anthony Martial has emerged as a major target for Newcastle United as the January transfer window draws close

Martial is pushing to leave Old Trafford following lack of game time having made only 10 appearances this season

Newcastle United are currently 19th on the Premier League table and are desperate to avoid relegation

Newcastle United are ready to spend big when the transfer window opens in January and have identified French striker Anthony Martial as a key target, Dailymail, and The Sun UK report.

The Magpies who currently occupy the 19th spot on the premier league table have just one win this entire season but have managed to pick up seven draws and are just above Norwich city who are bottom of the log on goal difference.

Newcastle are desperate to turn their fortunes around and have started mapping out key figures who will be key in helping them avoid the drop and one of those identified is Manchester United's Anthony Martial.

Martial has struggled for form this season, managing just 10 appearances for the Red Devils with eight of those starting from the bench.

Anthony Martial has featured in just 10 games for Manchester United this season. Photo by Matthew Peters/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Newcastle United are under a new dispensation following the £300million takeover back in October by the new Saudi ownership who are now to pay as high as £6million for the French striker who is top on Eddie Howe’s wish list.

The Magpies are offering Manchester United £1million every month of the deal until the end of the season and a commitment to a permanent transfer if relegation is avoided.

Other teams have also indicated their interest in the former Monaco starlet as Juventus are one of the frontrunners pushing to get the signature of the French International.

Martial joined Manchester United for £36million back in 2015 has two years remaining on his current Red Devils contract with the option of a further 12 months included and Ralf Ragnick’s side will be looking to cash in on the former Monaco starlet to recoup some of the money they paid to get his services.

Dzeko also on Newcastle Wishlist

Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko is also being considered by the Newcastle United board.

The former Manchester City striker so far has 11 goals for Simeone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan and has been rumored to have caught the attention of key decision-makers in Newcastle United who are now willing to tempt the Bosnian into switching the Serie A for the English Premier League once the winter transfer window opens in January.

Newcastle Suffer Heavy Defeat Against Manchester City

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported Man City have stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table following their 4-0 comfortable win over Newcastle on Sunday.

Goals from Cancelo, Diaz, Rihad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling compiled more misery on Newcastle United and condemned the Magpies to 19th on the Premier League table after 18 games played.

Source: Legit Newspaper