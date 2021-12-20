Neymar was taunted by his Paris Saint-Germain teammates who won this year’s Copa America with Argentina in the summer

Picture shows Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria 'catch cruise' in one of their living rooms where the Copa America trophy was also spotted

Neymar seemed unimpressed with the image as the Brazilian superstar went on to add a cryptic comment under the post

Brazilian star Neymar was not impressed as his Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria flaunted the Copa America on social media, Marca reports.

The Argentine trio were captured hanging out to watch television and have some drinks as they also looked to taunt their fellow teammate Neymar.

The players were seen on Paredes’ Instagram account, all together in one of their living rooms, with the Copa America trophy flaunted by their side.

Neymar feels taunted by photo of teammates with Copa America title. Photo: leoparedes20

Source: Instagram

It looked to have taunted Neymar after the Brazilian opened the app to see the photo as he went on to comment 'putos' under the photo.

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez also commented, joining in with the fun.

"What a casual photo," he wrote. "Angel, put more water on the mate."

How Argentina beat Brazil to Copa America title

Argentina are champions of this year’s Copa America with Lionel Messi winning his first major international title following a 1-0 win over Brazil.

The only goal of the encounter was scored by veteran Angel Di Maria in the 22nd minute helping La Albiceleste to end a 28-year wait for a major trophy.

The result also ended Brazil’s unbeaten record at home which stretches to over 2500 days as the Samba Boys were defeated at the Maracana stadium.

Argentina last won a major title in 1993 when the great Gabriel Batistuta's brace gave them a 2-1 win over Mexico in the Copa final in Ecuador.

Ronaldinho sends message to Messi and Neymar

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Brazilian international Ronaldinho who was at the Parc des Princes to see PSG’s 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League as described Neymar and Lionel Messi as good friends.

The Brazilian legend met the former Barcelona duo on Tuesday as he was in attendance as a guest of honour for the French club.

PSG was Ronaldinho’s first club in Europe having left Brazil back in 2001 to join the Parisians where he later became a cult hero.

Source: Legit