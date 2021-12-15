Next year's African Cup of Nations is now on the verge of been cancelled due to the emergence of Omicron COVID-19

The Africa's biggest competition is fixed to start on January 9 in Cameroon and Algeria are the reigning champions

Confederation of African Football chiefs are expected to come out with an official statement on the 2022 AFCON

Fresh reports have emerged that the 2022 African Cup of Nations could be cancelled due to the continuous disturbances of the Omicron COVID-19 which has alarmed the organizers.

African players around the world are currently preparing for the Nations Cup which is the biggest tournament on the continent and it is expected to start on January 9 to February 6.

Cameroon is the host nation for the 2022 African Cup of Nations and Algeria are the defending champions having beat Senegal in the final of the 2019 edition.

African Cup of Nations title. Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Daily Mail and RMC Sport, the eggheads at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are currently having talks on what to do about the tournament.

What will happen if they cancel the tournament?

Should the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announce the cancellation of the 2022 AFCON, then another date will be picked and players will return to their clubs.

Premier League giants Liverpool will be the biggest gainers if the AFCON is cancelled considering how they would miss the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

These two players have been the engines up front for Liverpool so far this season and even Jurgen Klopp is currently having nightmare of losing them next month.

Source: Legit