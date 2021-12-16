Arsenal on Wednesday night, December 15, defeated visiting West Ham United 2-0 in Premier League encounter

Aubameyang was left out of the squad and Mikel Arteta has explained that the club will make decision in future

The win over West Ham United at the Emirates stadium has sent Arsenal to fourth position on the Premier League table

Mikel Arteta who is the manager of Arsenal has refused to talk straight on Aubameyang's status at the club following their 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The Gunners knew before the Premier League tie that a win would take them into fourth position, and they did themselves lots of good by getting it.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and striker Aubameyang in action. Photo by James Williamson

Source: Getty Images

Having missed Champions League football for the past three seasons, Arsenal are now in frame line to pick the ticket this term only if they maintain their status in top four.

Did Aubameyang play against West Ham United?

He was not selected against the visitors and has also been stripped of the side's captaincy due to disciplinary issues which made Arteta to make the decision.

Who are the goal scorers for Arsenal against West Ham?

West Ham United were determined in the first half as Arsenal had to wait until the 48th minute before netting the first goal through Gabriel Martinelli.

The visitors fought hard after conceding looking for an equalizer, but they were unable to get it as Smith Rowe netted Arsenal second goal in the 87th minute.

According to the report on GOAL and Bt Sport, Mikel Arteta explained that the cub will decide in future on Aubameyang.

Mikel Arteta's statement about Aubameyang

"He wasn't eligible for this game and that's it. This game is gone. We will discuss it in the near future."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Arsenal sneaked into the top four after a comprehensive performance saw them beat West Ham 2-0 to replace David Moyes’ side in the Champions League places.

After a goalless first half, Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring early in the second period, before substitute Emile-Smith Rowe made sure of the victory.

West Ham finished the game with 10 men as Vladimir Coufal was sent off for a second bookable offence as he was adjudged to have fouled Lacazette in the penalty area.

Lacazette also saw his penalty saved but it mattered little as Mikel Arteta’s side continued their resurgence in the league.

After a minor slump that saw the Gunners lose to Manchester United and Everton, Arteta seems to have gotten his side back on track once again.

