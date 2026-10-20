The Nigeria Democratic Congress announced plans to hold fresh congresses in constituencies affected by candidate defections

The NDC's response came after its Bauchi State governorship candidate, Ibrahim Kashim, resigned from the party on Tuesday

The NDC accused the APC of inducing its candidates to leave ahead of the 2027 general elections

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it will hold fresh congresses to fill vacancies left by any candidates who defect from the party, after its Bauchi State governorship candidate stepped down from his position.

Ibrahim Kashim, a former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, announced his resignation from the NDC, setting off speculation that he could be headed for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Hours after his announcement, the NDC moved to contain the fallout.

NDC to conduct fresh congresses as Bauchi governorship candidate; others dump the party Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

NDC cites electoral act in response

Speaking in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the NDC's National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said the party would activate provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026, to conduct fresh congresses in any constituency where a candidate exits. Director did not name Kashim directly in the statement, but a source familiar with the matter confirmed to PUNCH Online that the former government official was the central figure behind the development. The source also said other NDC candidates in Bauchi State could follow him out of the party.

The NDC used the statement to warn its members against what it described as inducements from the APC, accusing the ruling party of deliberately trying to weaken opposition forces before the 2027 general elections. Supporters were urged to remain committed and not be discouraged.

Kashim maintains reform agenda

In announcing his exit, Kashim said the decision came after careful thought. He insisted that leaving the NDC would not reduce his commitment to political reform and socio-economic development in Bauchi State, and assured his supporters that his political movement would continue. He has not yet disclosed which party he plans to join.

Kashim served as Secretary to the Bauchi State Government under Governor Bala Mohammed, who appointed him to the role in June 2021. He resigned from that position in December 2024, during a period of political tension between Mohammed and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Read the full statement on X here:

Kwankwaso receives former APC leader to ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh wave of defections to the NDC hit on Saturday, October 11, 2026, as a former APC leader from Kumbotso LGA joined the party.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate, hosted the defecting official at his Kano residence.

A media aide to Kwankwaso shared a video of the event on X, signalling growing momentum for the NDC ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng