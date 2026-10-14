Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke departed for Abuja on Wednesday for the inauguration of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council

A video showing Adeleke walking toward a private jet with his protocol team began trending on X ahead of the event

Adeleke was recently appointed Osun State coordinator of President Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign council

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke left for Abuja on Wednesday to attend the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, with a video of his departure quickly gaining traction on X.

In the footage, Adeleke walked alongside his protocol team towards a private jet bound for the Federal Capital Territory.

Ademola Adeleke departs for Abuja to attend President Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign inauguration Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

The inauguration is scheduled to take place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the APC is set to formally launch its campaign structure ahead of the 2027 general election.

Adeleke named Osun coordinator

Ahead of the event, Adeleke was appointed as the Osun State coordinator of the campaign council, positioning him as one of the party's key figures responsible for building grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid across the state.

His role places him among a group of state-level coordinators who are expected to lead the APC's mobilisation efforts in their respective states over the coming months.

Wednesday's inauguration is intended to formally activate the campaign council and mark the beginning of the ruling party's organised push towards the 2027 presidential election.

See the video of the governor leaving Osun on X here:

APC denies filing suit against Adeleke

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC legal team in Osun State denied filing any petition against Governor Adeleke's August 15 governorship win.

Senior Advocate Adekunle Adegoke said the decision not to challenge the result was reached after consultations with the party candidate and leaders.

Two petitions appeared on the Osogbo tribunal notice board, with both APC and PDP listed as petitioners.

Source: Legit.ng