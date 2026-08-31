5th Nigerian Humanitarian Awards Honours 14 Nigerians for Community Service

The 5th Nigerian Humanitarian Awards & Magazine held at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, under the theme United for Humanity

Fourteen individuals across sectors received awards recognising work in child welfare, poverty alleviation, youth empowerment and women's rights

Nigerian Humanitarian Awards president Emmanuel Anabueze called on honourees to use the recognition as fuel for greater service

Fourteen Nigerians working across community development, education, child welfare and women's empowerment were honoured at the 5th Nigerian Humanitarian Awards & Magazine held at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, on a ceremony themed "United for Humanity."

The event, organised by the Nigerian Humanitarian Awards & Magazine, brought together philanthropists, public servants, entrepreneurs and development advocates to spotlight humanitarian contributions that rarely receive national attention.

Group honors exceptional Nigerians.

Source: Original

Who Received Awards at the Ceremony

Among those recognised, Hon. Kabiru Lawal of KLM Foundation received the award for Community Development, while Malam Abdulhafiz Umar Barau of AUG Foundation was honoured for Excellence in Poverty Alleviation and Community Impact. Ade Mabo of the Roli Mabo Foundation took the award for Economic Development and Empowerment, and Mr. Arome Salifu, Executive Director of the Africa Youth Growth Foundation, was recognised for Youth Empowerment and Community Impact.

Mrs. Ebimoboere Elezieanya of I-Teach Africa Initiative received an award for Girl-Child Education and Women Empowerment, while Dr. Hauwa Aminu Wambai of Al Masaareef Foundation was honoured for Women and Girls Empowerment. Hajiya Fatima Buhari Bello of Haske Children's Foundation received the award for Child Welfare and Disability Inclusion, and Mr. Auwal Ibrahim of Sansani Care Foundation was recognised for Grassroots Community Development.

Yusuf Bukar Mandara, Dujima of Borno, received the Community Development and Relief Impact Award. Amb. Dr. Ekwutoziam A. Ogwus Chinedu was honoured for Youth Empowerment and Community Development, while Dr. Hafiz Ibrahim Ahmed received the award for Community Development and Impact.

Hon. Evangeline O. Iwenjiora of Ivyline Care Foundation Nigeria was recognised for Girl-Child Advocacy and Women Empowerment, and Dr. Yetunde Adeniji, Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding, received the award for Social Public Impact. Chief Chidi Amaeze, CEO of Senatorch Ltd. and Chairman of Chidi Amaeze Foundation, was named Young Humanitarian of the Year.

**'Service Matters, Courage Matters, Impact Matters'**

Emmanuel Anabueze, President of the Nigerian Humanitarian Awards & Magazine, told guests the platform exists to document and celebrate humanitarian work that goes beyond public recognition.

"Humanitarian excellence is not simply about what we give; it is about the lives we touch, the dignity we restore and the communities we help to strengthen. Tonight, we are celebrating people who have chosen service as a responsibility," he said.

Anabueze described the fifth edition as a milestone while signalling plans to expand the platform's reach. "Five editions later, our message remains clear: service matters. Courage matters. Impact matters. We want every honouree to leave here not only proud of the recognition, but inspired to do more," he added.

He also thanked sponsors, media partners and guests for their role in making the ceremony a success, and said the organisation's focus going forward would be on amplifying more stories of impact across Nigerian communities.

Source: Legit.ng