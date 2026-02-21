House of Reps Member Escapes as APC Congress Turns Violence
Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu escapes unharmed from violent APC congress in Delta State
Violence erupted after the congress venue was unexpectedly changed, escalating tension among party members
Ibori-Suenu calls for calm and increased security amid reports of injuries and safety threats
The member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, on Saturday escaped unhurt after violence disrupted the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.
According to a statement issued by Ibori-Suenu and sent to Legit.ng, the congress, which was initially scheduled to be held at the Oghara Township Stadium, was moved to Ovade within the LGA, a development she said heightened tension among party members.
The lawmaker stated that violence erupted shortly after she arrived at the new venue, alleging that suspected thugs attacked party members, leaving several persons injured. Some of the injured were reportedly taken to hospitals for treatment.
She further alleged that she was prevented from accessing the congress ground amid security concerns. According to the statement, there were threats to her safety, but security personnel attached to her ensured she was not harmed.
Ibori-Suenu is the daughter of former Delta State Governor James Onanefe Ibori.
Ibori-Suenu appealed to her supporters to remain calm and avoid further escalation, while urging security agencies to intervene and maintain order.
She also noted that there were reports of lingering tension in parts of the local government area, calling for adequate security presence to forestall further breakdown of law and order.
