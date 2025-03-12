Lagos Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and other lawmakers arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for a crucial meeting with President Bola Tinubu

Despite Obasa’s reinstatement after his impeachment, divisions remain among lawmakers, raising concerns about the Assembly’s stability

While some lawmakers support Obasa, others remain opposed, fueling speculations about potential leadership changes in the Lagos Assembly

FCT, Abuja - The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, alongside other lawmakers, has arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Obasa arrived at about 2:50 p.m., while his colleagues arrived earlier in two coaster buses.

Obasa, Lagos Assembly Members Storm Abuja, Reasons, Other Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

Although details of the meeting remain undisclosed, it is believed to be connected to the recent leadership crisis that rocked the Lagos Assembly.

Leadership Crisis in Lagos Assembly

The Lagos House of Assembly has been embroiled in a political standoff following the impeachment of Speaker Obasa by some lawmakers.

However, after intervention by political leaders, particularly the influential Governing Advisory Council (GAC), Obasa was reinstated.

Despite his reinstatement, reports indicate that tensions remain within the Assembly.

Sources suggest that the lingering friction among lawmakers may be one of the key issues discussed at the meeting with Tinubu.

While some lawmakers have openly backed Obasa’s reinstatement, others remain dissatisfied, leading to speculations about possible further shake-ups in the Assembly’s leadership.

As of now, details of the meeting remain undisclosed, but further developments are expected in the coming hours.

