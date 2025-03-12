BREAKING: Obasa, Lagos Assembly Members Storm Abuja, Reasons, Other Details Emerge
- Lagos Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and other lawmakers arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for a crucial meeting with President Bola Tinubu
- Despite Obasa’s reinstatement after his impeachment, divisions remain among lawmakers, raising concerns about the Assembly’s stability
- While some lawmakers support Obasa, others remain opposed, fueling speculations about potential leadership changes in the Lagos Assembly
FCT, Abuja - The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, alongside other lawmakers, has arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.
Obasa arrived at about 2:50 p.m., while his colleagues arrived earlier in two coaster buses.
Although details of the meeting remain undisclosed, it is believed to be connected to the recent leadership crisis that rocked the Lagos Assembly.
Leadership Crisis in Lagos Assembly
The Lagos House of Assembly has been embroiled in a political standoff following the impeachment of Speaker Obasa by some lawmakers.
However, after intervention by political leaders, particularly the influential Governing Advisory Council (GAC), Obasa was reinstated.
Despite his reinstatement, reports indicate that tensions remain within the Assembly.
Sources suggest that the lingering friction among lawmakers may be one of the key issues discussed at the meeting with Tinubu.
While some lawmakers have openly backed Obasa’s reinstatement, others remain dissatisfied, leading to speculations about possible further shake-ups in the Assembly’s leadership.
As of now, details of the meeting remain undisclosed, but further developments are expected in the coming hours.
Details later...
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944