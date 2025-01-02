Peter Obi visited former Niger State Governor Dr. Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu to express sympathy over the loss of his mother and sister

Obi emphasized the importance of unity and compassion during times of grief, urging Nigerians to come together and support one another

The visit provided an opportunity for Obi and Aliyu to discuss Nigeria's challenges, highlighting the need for resilience, effective governance, and national progress

Minna, Niger State – On Wednesday, January 1, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi visited the former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu.

This visit, according to Obi's aide, in a statement shared via X (formerly known as Twitter) was to extend his condolences over the recent loss of Aliyu's mother and younger sister.

Peter Obi pays condolence visit to the former governor of Niger state Aliyu Photo credit: @Drmopaul

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the two had both been battling illness before passing away.

Obi, who arrived in Minna as part of his New Year engagements, expressed his heartfelt sympathies, offering both emotional and moral support to the grieving former governor.

The former governor of Anambra state emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity during times of loss.

The visit also served as a platform for discussions beyond the personal tragedy. Obi and Aliyu delved into conversations about the state of the nation and the challenges facing Nigeria.

Both leaders touched on the need for unity, resilience, and effective governance to foster progress.

"Our country needs us more than ever. These are moments when we must prioritize nation-building and work together for a better future," Obi added.

As Obi departed, he reiterated his condolences and pledged continued support, reflecting on the strength of the human spirit and the importance of community in difficult times.

See the video here:

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso meet in Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi met with Kwankwaso at the Kano Airport. Kwankwaso met Obi in the company of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

Other individuals at the meeting included Obi, Yunusa Tanko, and Sunusi Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf's spokesperson.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng