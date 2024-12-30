Governor Siminalayi Fubara has presented a N1.18 trillion budget proposed for the fiscal year of 2025

The Rivers governor made his presentation to the state assembly, led by Victor Oko-Jumbo but pro-Wike lawmakers were not present

Amid his rift with FCT minister Nyesom Wike, Fubara counted gains his administration achieved within a year and gave a breakdown of the 2025 budget

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has presented a 2025 budget proposal of N1.18 trillion to the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led House of Assembly.

Fubara presented the appropriation bill, tagged the “Budget of Inclusive Growth and Development,” to the four-member assembly on Monday, December 30.

"Today, I presented the 2025 Budget of Inclusive Growth and Development to the Rivers State House of Assembly.

"With N1.18 trillion, we’re driving progress in agriculture, education, healthcare, and other infrastructural projects.

"This budget reflects our commitment to advancing prosperity for all Rivers people."

This will mark Governor Fubara’s second budget presentation since assuming office in May 2023, both occurring under a cloud of legislative disputes.

Breakdown of the N1.18 trillion budget

As reported by The Cable, the governor allocated N462.25 billion to recurrent expenditure and N678.09 billion for capital projects.

Speaking during the budget presentation on Monday, Fubara said the state has recorded “unprecedented investments and significant impact” in road infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security and a significant boost in the internally generated revenue (IGR).

He projected the 2024 IGR would exceed N300 billion by December 2024, an increase of over N100 billion compared to 2023.

Fubara further emphasized that the IGR growth was achieved without introducing new taxes, adding that the state had met all its 2024 debt obligations without taking new loans, achieving full implementation of its recurrent budget.

Pro-Wike lawmakers absent

Meanwhile, the Speaker Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly members in Rivers state are close allies of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They were not present during Fubara's presentation on Monday and they are yet to react to the development.

Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, have been in a long battle over the control of Rivers state.

