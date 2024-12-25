Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has announced a ₦10 million Christmas giveaway on Facebook, offering ₦50,000 each to 200 winners

On December 25, 2024, Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan announced a ₦10 million Christmas giveaway on Facebook, offering ₦50,000 each to 200 winners.

The winners will be announced at 7pm on December 27, 2024.

Senator Natasha Akpoti Announces N10 Million Christmas Giveaway, Unviel the Starting Date

Source: Facebook

Senator Natasha extended warm Christmas greetings to Nigerians, urging them to embrace the spirit of love, hope, and unity.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan Christmas giveaway

Natasha Hadiza Akpoti was born on December 9, 1979, at the Maternity Hospital in Ilorin, Kwara State (now University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital).

She is the second of four children, the only daughter of a Nigerian father, Dr. Jimoh Abdul Akpoti, and a Ukrainian mother, Ludmila Kravchenko.

Her parents met in the Soviet Union, where her father was a foreign medical student on scholarship at Bolomolets Medical University in Ukraine.

See her Facebook post below:

“₦10,000,000 (Ten Million) Christmas giveaway . ₦50,000 (Fifty Thousand) each to 200 winners. Question at 7pm tonight. Winners announced 7pm on the 27th December 2024. Merry Christmas from Senator Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan, Kogi Central.”

Reactions on Natasha Akpoti’s giveaway

David Irikiti said:

“Merry Christmas to our Amazon. An uncommon woman, doing an uncommon things. God bless our distinguished senator Natasha H Akpoti.”

Ahmed Omade wrote:

“May Almighty God make the Blessing of this glorious Christmas remain with you, grant you permanent peace of mind, remove all the worries in your life, guide you righteously & protect you from all evils. Aameen. Happy Christmas And New Year In Advance.”

Ejeh Sunday Amogo stated:

“Your Distinguish Senator Ma. please is it for your constituent or for everyone ma? I have my reason for asking oh e get why, meanwhile Merry Christmas Ma.”

Ita Bassey said:

“This is massive NatashaH Akpoti. You're a wonderful leader. Your type is rare. Please let me be a beneficiary. This will help and my family in this yuletide season. Merry Christmas and a prosperous New year ahead.”

Senator Natasha sends message to NCDMB

Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Senate Committee on Local Content chairman, has called on the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to make funding opportunities accessible to ordinary Nigerians.

She made this call while revealing that $400m intervention funds for the oil and gas sector had been lying idle in some financial institutions for several years.

Source: Legit.ng