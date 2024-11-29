Femi Fani-Kayode praised the revival of the Port Harcourt refinery, crediting President Tinubu and NNPC GMD Mele Kyari for this achievement

Femi Fani-Kayode has lauded the revival of the Port Harcourt (PH) refinery, calling it a significant achievement in Nigeria's petroleum sector.

In a post on X, he credited President Tinubu and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Mele Kyari, for this milestone.

Victory for Nigeria

Fani-Kayode criticized elements in the private sector for attempting to undermine this success.

He emphasized that the oil business is distinct from other commodities and cannot be monopolized.

He expressed confidence that NNPC will continue to strengthen and bring more smiles to Nigerians as other refineries become operational.

Support for NNPC and Leadership

He urged support for both new private sector players and NNPC refineries, highlighting the importance of not discrediting NNPC's leadership.

Fani-Kayode praised GMD Mele Kyari for his tenacity, bravery, and ingenuity, stating that this achievement is a testament to his leadership and a renewed hope for Nigerians.

See Femi Fani-Kayode X post below:

“The resurrection of the PH refinery is one of the most encouraging things that has happened in the petroleum sector for many years and the credit for this must go to the the President and the GMD of NNPC. It is a pity that some elements in the private sector who are new in the field are doing all they can to undermine and understate this great victory for Nigeria. The oil business is not the same as selling sugar, spaghetti, cement or rice and no matter how hard you try you cannot muscle your way and create a monopoly on the sale of refined products as you did for other commodities over the years. NNPC will go from strength to strength and once its other refineries are working as well Nigerians will have cause to smile again. Let the new kid on the block flourish but let the NNPC refineries flourish too. That should be our goal and not a squalid attempt to discredit NNPC and its leadership. Every optimistic and true lover of Nigeria's progress and President Tinubu's renewed hope agenda must be proud of the GMD Mele Kyari. His tenacity, bravery, ingenuity and forthrightness has been rewarded with this great feat. Surely this is hope renewed for Nigerians.”

