“Selling Oil is not Like Cement or Sugar”: Femi Fani-Kayode Praises NNPC for Revival of PH Refinery
- Femi Fani-Kayode praised the revival of the Port Harcourt refinery, crediting President Tinubu and NNPC GMD Mele Kyari for this achievement
- He criticized private sector elements for attempting to undermine this success, emphasizing the distinct nature of the oil business
- Fani-Kayode expressed optimism for NNPC's future, urging support for both new private players and the refinery's leadership
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Femi Fani-Kayode has lauded the revival of the Port Harcourt (PH) refinery, calling it a significant achievement in Nigeria's petroleum sector.
In a post on X, he credited President Tinubu and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Mele Kyari, for this milestone.
Victory for Nigeria
Fani-Kayode criticized elements in the private sector for attempting to undermine this success.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
He emphasized that the oil business is distinct from other commodities and cannot be monopolized.
He expressed confidence that NNPC will continue to strengthen and bring more smiles to Nigerians as other refineries become operational.
Support for NNPC and Leadership
He urged support for both new private sector players and NNPC refineries, highlighting the importance of not discrediting NNPC's leadership.
Fani-Kayode praised GMD Mele Kyari for his tenacity, bravery, and ingenuity, stating that this achievement is a testament to his leadership and a renewed hope for Nigerians.
See Femi Fani-Kayode X post below:
“The resurrection of the PH refinery is one of the most encouraging things that has happened in the petroleum sector for many years and the credit for this must go to the the President and the GMD of NNPC. It is a pity that some elements in the private sector who are new in the field are doing all they can to undermine and understate this great victory for Nigeria. The oil business is not the same as selling sugar, spaghetti, cement or rice and no matter how hard you try you cannot muscle your way and create a monopoly on the sale of refined products as you did for other commodities over the years. NNPC will go from strength to strength and once its other refineries are working as well Nigerians will have cause to smile again. Let the new kid on the block flourish but let the NNPC refineries flourish too. That should be our goal and not a squalid attempt to discredit NNPC and its leadership. Every optimistic and true lover of Nigeria's progress and President Tinubu's renewed hope agenda must be proud of the GMD Mele Kyari. His tenacity, bravery, ingenuity and forthrightness has been rewarded with this great feat. Surely this is hope renewed for Nigerians.”
Fuel: After P'Harcourt refinery success, MURIC lists 3 reasons why Kaduna plant should be next focus
EFCC Arrests Former Aviation Minister
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation.
It was reported that the spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed Fani-Kayode’s arrest on Tuesday evening, November 23.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.