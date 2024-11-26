Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Doyin Okupe, former Presidential Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, said the north would be shooting itself in the foot should the region pick a southern candidate against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Okupe said should the new southern candidate defeat Tinubu in 2027, it would extend the lifespan of the rotation to the south by another four years.

He stated this during an interview on Arise Television on Monday, November 25.

“If the North decides to field another Southern candidate against Bola Tinubu, the North would have shot itself in the leg. Don’t forget, it is a third-world country.

“Let’s assume that they bring in a new person and he wins. There is no agreement he makes with you that he will not spend another eight years. So you just extended the life span of the rotation to the South by another four years.”

Speaking further, Okupe said that the presidency will not return to the North in 2027.

“For 2027, we politicians, and I say that authoritatively without any fear of contradiction or equivocation… in 2027, power cannot return to the North yet. That’s not how we do it.”

“We rotate between the North and the South. The North does eight years, at the end of which the South does eight years.”

He added that:

“I’m not saying that Bola Tinubu must be president in 2027, but it’s not going to be a northerner.”

