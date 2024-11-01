The National Democratic Front (NDF) has urged Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, to intervene in Rivers judicial crisis

The NDF condemned conflicting judicial rulings, especially a court order halting allocations to Rivers State

The organization stressed that unchecked political influence could destabilize the Niger Delta and called on the CJNto protect the judiciary’s independence to prevent further unrest

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has made an urgent appeal to Chief Judge of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, urging her to intervene amid what they describe as a significant erosion of integrity within Nigeria's judiciary.

The civic organization also accused the former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of undermining the judicial system for his personal benefit.

They claimed his actions threaten both President Bola Tinubu's administration and the judiciary's reputation.

This was contained in a statement released on October 31, 2024, and signed by its spokesperson, Engr. Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe.

The NDF condemned the rise of “conflicting and compromised judicial rulings” linked to the ongoing Rivers State crisis, particularly those that seemingly serve Wike's political agenda.

“The judiciary is the last hope of the common man and cannot be reduced to a tool for personal vendettas,” the statement read.

NDF faults High Court judgement on Rivers allocation

The group emphasized the urgent need for judicial reform, citing a recent court order that directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to halt monthly allocations to Rivers State.

“It’s disturbing that such an order was issued on a matter still under deliberation,” the NDF highlighted.

Furthermore, the NDF expressed alarm over the potential consequences of such judicial decisions, arguing that court orders, perceived to be influenced by personal interests, could jeopardize essential services in Rivers State.

“Health clinics, schools, and public safety resources now hang in the balance—all because of one man's vendetta,” they asserted.

The organization warned that the halting of funds would have dire repercussions for vulnerable communities, particularly rural populations, market traders, and low-income families.

The NDF urged Justice Kekere-Ekun to investigate the motivations behind recent judicial rulings linked to Rivers State, suggesting that unchecked political influence could plunge the already volatile Niger Delta region into chaos.

“This is a pathway to anarchy,” NDF warned.

They reiterated that the socio-political fabric of Rivers State is at risk, and the judicial abuses, if left unchecked, could have broader implications for the entire region.

The NDF called on the Chief Judge to safeguard the judiciary’s independence, free from “the grip of political godfathers.”

They warned that failure to act could invite political violence and economic instability back into Rivers State.

Timi Frank accuses Tinubu plotting to remove gov Fubara

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress ( ), Comrade Timi Frank, has accused President Bola Tinubu of orchestrating a scheme to oust Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara from office.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on November 1, in Abuja, Frank condemned the court's decision, describing it as part of a larger strategy by the President to force Fubara to join the APC or face removal.

