President Joe Biden spoke with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, covering crucial topics just days before the US presidential election

Biden expressed condolences for the recent flooding in northern Nigeria, which claimed over 30 lives

They also discussed the release of detained Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan and the ongoing US-Nigeria partnership, including the new 'Bilateral Liaison Group on Illicit Finance and Cryptocurrencies'

In a significant phone conversation, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke with his Nigerian counterpart, Bola Tinubu.

This call, which took place days before the US presidential election, covered several crucial topics, including condolences for recent flooding in Nigeria, the release of a detained Binance executive, and the ongoing US-Nigeria partnership.

Key things President Joe Biden discussed with Tinubu over the phone. Photo credit: Sanusi Araoye/USPresidency via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Here are the key highlights from their discussion:

1. Condolences for flood victims in Nigeria

President Biden expressed his heartfelt condolences to President Tinubu for the victims of the recent flooding in northern Nigeria. The devastating floods in September 2024 led to the deaths of over 30 people in Borno State, drawing global attention.

The United Nations described it as the most severe flood disaster in 30 years. Biden's gesture showed the solidarity between the two nations in times of crisis.

2. Release of Binance Executive Tigran Gambaryan

Another critical topic was the release of Tigran Gambaryan, an American citizen and former US law enforcement official, who had been detained in Nigeria on money laundering charges since April 2024.

President Biden thanked President Tinubu for his leadership in securing Gambaryan's release on humanitarian grounds. This diplomatic success was said to have resulted from intense negotiations between Nigerian and US authorities, highlighting the importance of international cooperation.

3. Strengthening US-Nigeria Partnership

The conversation also focused on the robust partnership between the US and Nigeria. President Biden praised President Tinubu for his efforts in addressing global challenges through collaboration.

According to BBC, they discussed the newly announced 'Bilateral Liaison Group on Illicit Finance and Cryptocurrencies,' which aims to tackle issues related to law enforcement and technological advancements.

Biden speaks with Tinubu via phone call

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria recently received a 30-minute call from President Joe Biden of the United States.

The call focused on collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the release of Tigran Gambaryan, head of Finance Crime Compliance at Binance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng