The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has reacted to police assaulting the Young Progressive Party (YPP) councillorship candidate, Hon. Okonkwo Onyemaobi Kenneth in Anambra state

Okonkwo was assaulted at Otolo Ward 1, Nnewi North during the recent local government election

IPAC said it will take up the matter to ensure justice is served to the disabled YPP councillorship candidate

Nnewi, Anambra state - The Anambra state Police command has been lambasted for assaulting the Young Progressive Party (YPP) councillorship candidate, Hon. Okonkwo Onyemaobi Kenneth, in Nnewi North during the local government election.

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) said it is more pathetic as the YPP candidate is living with a disability.

The National Publicity Secretary, IPAC, Chinyere Kalu, said Okonkwo was assaulted and dehumanized in an unwarranted show of force at the polling unit while trying to exercise his franchise.

Kalu said these in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, October 14.

“Council condemns this police brutality, impunity, and rascality, and calls on the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State command, and the Inspector General of Police to fish out and sanction the perpetrators of the attack on Hon. Kenneth. There are no second-class citizens in this country, Nigerians should be treated with respect and dignity particularly while exercising their civic duty.”

IPAC said police are deployed to polling units to provide security and not to disrupt elections, or assault voters and candidates of opposition parties.

Kalu disclosed that IPAC will take up the matter to ensure justice is served, adding that police brutality has no place in the electoral process in the country.

