Omoku, Rivers state - In Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area (LGA), protesters on Monday, October 7, stormed the council headquarters in Omoku, Rivers state.

As reported by The Punch, the protesters prevented Isaac Umejuru, the newly sworn-in chairman to resume office.

Umejuru and 22 others had been sworn-in on Sunday, October 6, by Rivers governor Siminialayi Fubara.

The protest erupted shortly after the inspector-general of police (IGP) asked his men, who initially sealed the secretariats, to immediately withdraw from the facilities.

