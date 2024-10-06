In a significant political development, the Rivers State Government is set to swear in the 23 chairmen declared winners of Saturday's Local Government Council elections this afternoon

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has confirmed that the Action Peoples Party (APP) secured all 23 local government area chairmanship seats in the election

The State Government has affirmed the conclusion of the election process and announced the swearing-in ceremony for the winners

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, the chairmen will be sworn in at 4 pm today.

The statement reads: "His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, the Governor of Rivers State, will today, Sunday, October 6, 2024, swear in the newly elected Council Chairmen at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, by 4 pm. The newly elected Chairmen, along with one (1) guest each, are expected to be seated by 3:30 pm."

The backdrop to this event is marked by tension and unrest. The elections, held yesterday, were marred by gunshots, bomb explosions, and protests in various parts of the state.

Despite the turmoil, the electoral process proceeded, culminating in today's anticipated swearing-in ceremony.

Rivers Governor Fubara shares biggest regret

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Siminalyi Fubara of Rivers state has regretted that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will not be taking part in the Saturday, October 5, Local Government election in the state.

Governor Fubara stated this on Thursday, October 3, during a meeting with some stakeholders of the party at the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt, Channels TV reported.

As reported by Vanguard, he said the election has to be held on Saturday to comply with the three months of grace given by the Federal Government to begin the implementation of the Supreme Court judgement on local government autonomy.

