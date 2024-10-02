PDP members have stormed the headquarters of INEC in Benin City over the Edo state governorship election results

The protesters are demanding the reversal of the election results where the electoral commission had declared APC's Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the poll

According to the PDP protesters, Asue Ighodalo, the party's candidate in the election, won the poll and INEC should declare him the winner

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State took to the streets on Wednesday, October 2, protesting at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Benin City, the state capital.

They demanded a reversal of the September 21, 2024, governorship election results, claiming Asue Ighodalo, their candidate, was the true winner, not Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP accuses INEC over Edo results

Armed with placards and PDP insignia, the protesters alleged electoral irregularities and called for transparency in the results upload process.

According to INEC, the APC candidate polled 291,667 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, came second with 247,274 votes. Meanwhile, Labour Party's Olumide Akpata emerged third with 22,763 votes.

According to the election result announced by INEC and monitored by Legit.ng, the APC won eleven local government areas in the state, while the PDP won seven councils.

Edo election is a three-horse race

The Edo governorship election had been seen as a three-horse race, with Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party at the forefront.

There have been controversies around the election, with the PDP and Governor Godwin Obaseki raising several allegations against INEC and the APC for manipulating the result in favour of Okpebholo.

The PDP has officially announced the election result, and its candidate, Ighodalo, has hinted at the party's plan to challenge the outcome at the tribunal.

