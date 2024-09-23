Asue Ighodalo, the PDP candidate in the Edo State governorship election, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of "brazenly stealing" his mandate

Despite his defeat, Ighodalo expressed heartfelt thanks to the people of Edo State for their unwavering support during his campaign

Ighodalo emphasized that his political aspirations stemmed from a genuine desire to serve and improve Edo State

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the recently concluded Edo State governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, has spoken out following his loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo.

In a strongly worded statement, Ighodalo claimed that his electoral mandate was "brazenly stolen" and condemned what he described as a "shameful subversion" of the voters' will.

In his statement released on Monday, Ighodalo did not hold back in expressing his dismay over the election outcome, saying:

"That day will forever be etched in our history as one of our darkest moments, marked by the brazen theft of our mandate and the shameful subversion of the will of the people."

Ighodalo, who was widely seen as a strong contender in the race, accused unnamed individuals of orchestrating what he called a "gross injustice" against the people of Edo State, The Punch reported.

Ighodalo expresses gratitude to supporters

Despite his disappointment, Ighodalo took time to express his gratitude to the people of Edo State for their support throughout the election campaign.

He said:

"You are the true heroes of our democracy, and your sacrifices for a better Edo State will never be forgotten."

Ighodalo recaps vision for a Edo

Ighodalo also reflected on his campaign, emphasizing that his aspirations were driven by a desire to serve the people and improve the state, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"My aspiration was not borne out of a love for power but from a genuine desire to serve the people and create a Pathway to Prosperity for All in Edo State."

