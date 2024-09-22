Edo Results: INEC Breaks Silence as Obaseki Visits Its Office at Midnight, "We Are Disturbed"
- INEC has said that the collation of the Edo state governorship election results would soon commence in earnest
- The commission condemned the invasion of its headquarters by political actors at midnight, saying the development was disturbing
- This came amid the viral video of Governor Obaseki visiting the commission's office at midnight as the Edo state governorship election results were being uploaded on IReV
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its readiness to commence the collation of the Edo state governorship election results at the collation centre.
According to INEC, the commission has commenced uploading polling unit results onto its Result Viewing (IReV) portal following yesterday's voting.
The electoral umpire noted that results from all 192 Wards have been collated, and most Local Government Areas have concluded their collation. State-level collation is set to begin.
INEC reacts to Obaseki's midnight visit
However, INEC expresses concern over incidents in Okpoba Okha local government area, where threats to its office led to a stampede that injured an official. Additionally, the commission lamented unauthorized gatherings by political actors and supporters at the state head office overnight were disturbing.
Recall that Governor Godwin Obaseki had visited the office of the commission at about 2am on Sunday, September 22, while the governorship election results were being collated at the ward and local government level in the state.
In a tweet later on Sunday, INEC reaffirms its commitment to conducting a transparent and lawful process and adhering to the Electoral Act 2022 and regulations.
INEC sends message to security agencies
It urges security agencies to maintain professionalism, ensuring a peaceful conclusion to the electoral process.
The statement reads in part:
"The Commission received a deeply disturbing report from our Resident Electoral Commissioner of a threat to our office in Okpoba Okha Local Government Area yesterday, resulting in a stampede in which one of our officials was injured.
"We are similarly disturbed by the overnight presence and demonstrations by some political actors and their supporters at our State Head Office ahead of the commencement of final collation."
See the full statement here:
