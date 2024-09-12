President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the robust growth of Nigeria's economy, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics

According to a statement from the presidency, the president welcomes the 6.60 per cent increase from the first quarter of the 2024 economic surplus

According to the statistics, Nigeria recorded a trade surplus of N6.95 trillion in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter, where it recorded a 6.52 trillion surplus

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) latest report on Nigeria's trade balance. The report reveals a trade surplus of N6.95 trillion in the second quarter of 2024, a 6.60 per cent increase from the first quarter's surplus of N6.52 trillion.

The report highlights the country's strong export performance, driven primarily by crude oil exports, which contributed N14.56 trillion or 74.98% of total exports. Non-crude oil exports, valued at N4.86 trillion, accounted for 25.02% of total exports.

List of Nigeria's largest export partner

According to the NBS, Europe, the United States, and Asia were the main destinations for Nigeria's exports, with Spain emerging as the largest export partner, followed by the United States and France.

According to a statement from the presidency on Thursday, September 12, President Tinubu expressed confidence in his administration's reforms, which aim to create a more robust economy and usher in a new era of prosperity for Nigerians.

He emphasized that the government will continue to build on these reforms' gains, with further fiscal and tax policy reforms in the pipeline.

The report's findings underscore the positive shifts in the economy over the last year, following the country's successful issuance of a $500 million domestic bond and a half-year revenue of N9.1 trillion.

